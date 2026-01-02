Punch Line Houston presents Mohanad Elshieky

Mohanad Elshieky is a New York-based, Libyan-born comedian who made his national TV debut on Conan, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and has been featured on Comedy Central and Don't Tell Comedy. He has toured across the country with the critically acclaimed storytelling show, Pop-Up Magazine.

Elshieky is currently a writer for the podcast Wait Wait… Don’t tell me It and the host of You Could Do that on Televison podcast. He was also featured in Kumail Nanjiani’s Little America book.