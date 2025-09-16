Punch Line Houston presents Keegan Tindall

Keegan Tindall is a New York-based comedian, creator, and filmmaker who was recently passed at the world-famous Comedy Cellar and New York Comedy Club and was named a Comic To Watch at the 2024 New York Comedy Festival. His playful and hilarious sketches have made him a rising star on social media. He has opened for Eddie Pepitone, Chris Gethard, Matt Braunger, Jorden Jenson, Kal Penn, and Kumail Nanjiani. He can be heard on the podcast Mindful Metal Jacket with Joe List and You Know What Dude with Robert Kelly.