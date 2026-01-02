Punch Line Houston presents Dean Delray

Dean Delray is a case study of turning passion into a labor of love, merging his affinity with music and comedy into a thriving career on stage and a growing podcast network. When he’s not talking to musicians on his podcast, Let There Be Talk, chances are he is headed to his next stand up comedy gig, having performed almost 5,000 times in his career.

Delray has been a fan of comedy from his early years, taking in work of the greats like Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Cheech & Chong, and the early Saturday Night Live gang. Delray’s path to the comedy stage started at open mic nights, honing his no-holds-barred and hard-livin' perspective that has earned him feature spots on The Joe Rogan Experience, WTF with Marc Maron, You Made it Weird with Pete Holmes, and opened for Metallica at their 40th Anniversary concert.