Prelude Music Foundation presents Cocoa & Candy Canes: A Holiday Sing-Along Concert

The Cocoa & Candy Canes: A Holiday Sing-Along Concert will feature melodies of the holiday season. This is an interactive, sing-along concert and fundraiser full of music, joy, and festive cheer performed by world-class professional musicians. Attendees can pack a picnic blanket to witness this concert as they enjoy Hot Cocoa from Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck and Candy Canes.

This concert will raise funds for the Prelude Music Foundation, ensuring that low-income families can experience the transformational power of Prelude’s research-based music and movement program.