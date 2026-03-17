Pregnant and Black, Inc. presents Advocacy in Action

Advocacy in Action is an intimate gathering centering the truth that pregnancy is a uniquely vulnerable life stage, and no one should have to rely on luck to survive. The inaugural brunch convenes community leaders, healthcare professionals, advocates, philanthropists, creatives, and supporters who believe every pregnant person deserves to be heard, believed, and protected, especially Black women, who continue to face disproportionate risk of preventable harm.

Together, the event will honor lived experience, elevate powerful storytelling, and introduce Pregnant and Black, a new advocacy and narrative platform designed to increase real-time support, amplify voices, and change how pregnancy is understood and treated. The morning will feature a keynote address from marquee guest LeToya Luckett, the presentation of the Safe Passage Legacy Award (honoring leadership in maternal health and advocacy), a first look at the Pregnant and Black app, and community recognition and calls to action.