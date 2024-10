The POST Apocalypse Party will transform the X Atrium into an End of the World extravaganza. Guests can dance the night away with live DJs, marvel at cirque-style performers, and explore “The Graveyard,” a curated market featuring unique vendors.

Attendees can participate in the Costume Contest, where top prizes include $2,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $100 for third place.