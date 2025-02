Poppy Tart Productions presents presents Truly Madly Dazzly: A Romantic Burlesque. Beneath feather fans and satin garters of desire, flirty moves unravel a scandalous ballet of love's ecstasy and tease - a burlesque where passion burns as fiercely as rhinestones, and every feather tells a forbidden tale.

The cast includes all-star burlesque performers Kalani Kokonuts, Sabra Saint Sin, Cara Cherie, Poppy Tart, and Dahlia Derringer, hosted by Lady Annabelle.