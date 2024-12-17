Poppy Tart Productions presents Let It Show - Holiday Burlesque

Poppy Tart Productions sleighs in Let It Show, a holiday burlesque show curated to put people in a festive mood. This event will feature an atmosphere of burlesque where art, dance, tease, glamour and humor make the most delicious holiday cocktail. Performers from Los Angeles, New Orleans and Austin will be featured.

Henke & Pillot
809 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
$45-$70
