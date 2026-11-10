Poppy Tart Productions presents Just Teasing: Burlesque Revue
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Photo by Fas Foto
Just Teasing: Burlesque Revue will be a showcase of Houston burlesque performers featuring headliner Piper Daily, along with guest performer Nicolita Capdeville from New Orleans and Poppy Tart as host. Other performers will include Daisy Rendezvous, Hedy LaRoar, Serena D Siren, and Lien Torres.
Just Teasing: Burlesque Revue will be a showcase of Houston burlesque performers featuring headliner Piper Daily, along with guest performer Nicolita Capdeville from New Orleans and Poppy Tart as host. Other performers will include Daisy Rendezvous, Hedy LaRoar, Serena D Siren, and Lien Torres.