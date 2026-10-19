Poppy Tart Productions presents Jammin' Tarts Club

eventdetail
Photo by Chris Juengel

Poppy Tart Productions presents Jammin' Tarts Club, a burlesque show with a live band.

Poppy Tart Productions presents Jammin' Tarts Club, a burlesque show with a live band.

WHEN

WHERE

Henke & Pillot
809 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.poppytartproductions.com/event-details-registration/jammin-tarts-club-burlesque-live-band-nov-7-2026

TICKET INFO

$45 and up.

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