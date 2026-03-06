Poppy in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Poppy

Poppy comes to Houston in support of her new album, Empty Hands.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Houston
1204 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/poppy-constantly-nowhere-tour-houston-texas-08-13-2026/event/3A00644BF9683A5D

TICKET INFO

$63-$174

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
