Plot Swap Theater presents Pheromones

Image courtesy of Sarah Varner

Pheromones is an intimately hilarious choose‑your‑adventure story, performed for only 10 guests per night.

Canon Scene: Best friends Lucy and Vic slide into a downtown lounge, where Lucy unveils a slim vial she swears will make its wearer irresistible, putting their handsome waiter Danny in the crosshairs. Whether the pheromones ignite romance, trigger disaster, or expose deeper rifts between the friends is decided live by the audience.

The Divergence: After the audience makes their choice, the story’s future mutates. Characters evolve, motivations shift, and backstories are revealed; all feeling inevitable yet utterly distinct. Each branch is a fully rehearsed act, meticulously refined so the cast can pivot with cinematic precision while the audience anticipates what will happen next.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues - Houston
1204 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://plotswap.org/

TICKET INFO

$25-$100; DISCOUNT CODE: CULTURE

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
