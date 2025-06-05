Plot Swap Theater presents Pheromones

Pheromones is an intimately hilarious choose‑your‑adventure story, performed for only 10 guests per night.

Canon Scene: Best friends Lucy and Vic slide into a downtown lounge, where Lucy unveils a slim vial she swears will make its wearer irresistible, putting their handsome waiter Danny in the crosshairs. Whether the pheromones ignite romance, trigger disaster, or expose deeper rifts between the friends is decided live by the audience.

The Divergence: After the audience makes their choice, the story’s future mutates. Characters evolve, motivations shift, and backstories are revealed; all feeling inevitable yet utterly distinct. Each branch is a fully rehearsed act, meticulously refined so the cast can pivot with cinematic precision while the audience anticipates what will happen next.