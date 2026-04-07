PlantCon Houston, the largest plant convention in the nation, is a community-driven celebration of plants, people, and culture. PlantCon connects thousands of plant lovers, hundreds of small businesses, and creators in an inclusive space.

PlantCon Houston, the largest plant convention in the nation, is a community-driven celebration of plants, people, and culture. PlantCon connects thousands of plant lovers, hundreds of small businesses, and creators in an inclusive space.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.