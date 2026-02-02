Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas presents Versus

V. stands for versus: A symbol of our unrelenting movement, our commitment to reproductive freedom and justice, and our inspiration for the work ahead. For years, Houston celebrated the right to safe and legal abortion with the annual Roe v. Wade Luncheon and Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas will continue this legacy in a new era.

The event will honor Melaney A. Linton with the Second Century Award. It will also feature a panel discussion with Dr. Anitra Beasley, Taylor Edwards, and Olivia Julianna, moderated by Elena M. Marks.

WHEN

WHERE

Hilton Americas-Houston
1600 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/versus2026?_gl=1*ofz72v*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3Njg2MDI1NzguQ2p3S0NBaUE0S2ZMQmhCMEVpd0FVWTdHQWRWUkhyTEtGZVlfa3AxdENjRzlhYzZ6QzB4UVh5ZHl4a2FnVFVxQlhfRUhuOGxJWFJUdkZSb0M3TnNRQXZEX0J3RQ..*_gcl_au*MTQ3NjQ0OTE2MS4xNzY4MzM5MTUy*_ga*NDE1ODcwMDU3LjE3NjgzMzkxNTM.*_ga_ENXC8KHJL8*czE3NzAwNTk3NzckbzYkZzEkdDE3NzAwNjA2NTMkajQ3JGwwJGgyMDY2NTk0MTEz

TICKET INFO

$150; sponsorships starting at $500.

