Pink Bows Foundation presents Blingo and Bubbles 4th Annual Luncheon

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Pink Bows Foundation

Pink Bows Foundation presents Blingo and Bubbles 4th Annual Luncheon, where they will reflect on their progress and pay tribute to Madison Dubiski and the nine others whose lives were tragically lost at the Astroworld Festival.

The event will highlight the strides made by the Pink Bows Foundation. Their Showstop® Procedure Course & Certification - designed and led by two safety experts - has already trained over 450 industry professionals worldwide. The comprehensive training equips event staff with the tools to prevent future tragedies and elevate safety standards across the globe.

Pink Bows Foundation presents Blingo and Bubbles 4th Annual Luncheon, where they will reflect on their progress and pay tribute to Madison Dubiski and the nine others whose lives were tragically lost at the Astroworld Festival.

The event will highlight the strides made by the Pink Bows Foundation. Their Showstop® Procedure Course & Certification - designed and led by two safety experts - has already trained over 450 industry professionals worldwide. The comprehensive training equips event staff with the tools to prevent future tragedies and elevate safety standards across the globe.

WHEN

WHERE

Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District
5701 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://pinkbowsfoundation.networkforgood.com/events/88760-4th-annual-blingo-and-bubbles-with-pink-bows-foundation

TICKET INFO

$200-$12,000
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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