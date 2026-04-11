Pink Bows Foundation presents Blingo and Bubbles 4th Annual Luncheon, where they will reflect on their progress and pay tribute to Madison Dubiski and the nine others whose lives were tragically lost at the Astroworld Festival.

The event will highlight the strides made by the Pink Bows Foundation. Their Showstop® Procedure Course & Certification - designed and led by two safety experts - has already trained over 450 industry professionals worldwide. The comprehensive training equips event staff with the tools to prevent future tragedies and elevate safety standards across the globe.