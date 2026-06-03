Permission Whiskey & Service Co. presents Terry Bradshaw

NFL legend and bourbon aficionado Terry Bradshaw will introduce TB12, Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey’s 12-year-aged single-barrel hazmat bourbon, to the public at this event. Bradshaw will step behind the bar and join the Permission Whiskey & Service Co. team for the first public pour of TB12.

Bradshaw will share stories behind the bourbon, the barrels and the legacy that inspired it. As the first and only bar currently carrying TB12, Permission Whiskey & Service Co. will offer guests a rare opportunity to experience the release in an on-premise setting.