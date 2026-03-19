Periwinkle Foundation presents The Twinkle of Periwinkle Gala

The Periwinkle Foundation presents The Twinkle of Periwinkle - Igniting a Spark of Joy and Healing at its biennial gala. Every other year, the Periwinkle Community of Healing gathers for an evening of fun, food, and friendship to generate resources to further Periwinkle camps, arts, and survivor programs. The gala will have themes ranging from Sports to the Kentucky Derby, to a Western Evening, to the ultimate Back to the ’80s Celebration. This year’s event honors David Steinhart with the Gerson Award, which is presented to individuals who give their time and talents to turn dreams into reality for Periwinkle children.