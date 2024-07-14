Performing Arts Houston presents Yippee Ki Yay: The Parody Celebration of Die Hard
Image courtesy of Yippee Ki Yay
When gunmen seize an LA skyscraper, off-duty policeman John McClane is the hostages’ only hope. Yippee Ki Yay is an uplifting action romp (and unauthorized parody) that pays affectionate tribute to the iconic '80s festive fan favorite and is essential viewing for Hans Gruber superfans and newcomers alike.
