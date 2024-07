Under the direction of Nigel Short, English choir Tenebrae is one of the premier singing groups in the world. They will present a program spanning five centuries of sacred choral music, including Holst’s majestic Nunc dimittis and Allegri’s iconic setting of Psalm 51. Alongside these favorites, the choir showcases music by some of today’s most exciting composers, including Caroline Shaw, Joanna Marsh, and Sir James MacMillan.