Performing Arts Houston presents Piano Battle

Photo by Neda Navaee

Piano Battle, the brainchild of internationally acclaimed pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis, comes to Houston where the two masters go head-to-head. Despite being friends in real life, mercy is the last thing on their minds when they’re battling it out on stage. Winning the hearts of the audience is all that counts.

WHEN

WHERE

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
615 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://performingartshouston.org/events/piano-battle-2025-03-28-730-pm/

TICKET INFO

$29 and up.

