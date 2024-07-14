Performing Arts Houston presents Meow Meow

International siren and comedienne extraordinaire Meow Meow brings her glorious brand of subversive and sublime performance to Houston. The crowd-surfing queen of song creates an evening of music and much mayhem. It features Piazzolla tangos, Weill, Brecht, Brel, and even Radiohead alongside original chansons.
