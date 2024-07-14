Quantcast

Performing Arts Houston presents Meow Meow

eventdetail
Photo by Harmony Nicholas

International siren and comedienne extraordinaire Meow Meow brings her glorious brand of subversive and sublime performance to Houston. The crowd-surfing queen of song creates an evening of music and much mayhem. It features Piazzolla tangos, Weill, Brecht, Brel, and even Radiohead alongside original chansons.

International siren and comedienne extraordinaire Meow Meow brings her glorious brand of subversive and sublime performance to Houston. The crowd-surfing queen of song creates an evening of music and much mayhem. It features Piazzolla tangos, Weill, Brecht, Brel, and even Radiohead alongside original chansons.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://performingartshouston.org/events/meow-meow-2025-03-08-730-pm/

TICKET INFO

$39 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.