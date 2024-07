Baroque orchestra superstars Les Arts Florissants are joined by fast-rising violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte, commemorating the original publication of Vivaldi’s Opus 8, Nos. 1-4 (The Four Seasons) in 1725. The program frames these iconic masterpieces afresh, setting them alongside music Vivaldi would have known in Venice and compositions which were in turn inspired by his bold vision.