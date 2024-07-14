Performing Arts Houston presents Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock Live

When Gobo Fraggle discovers a legend about a long lost Fraggle treasure called the Great Song Stone, his pals Mokey, Boober, Wembley, and Red join him on an adventure to find it, and end up celebrating the greatest treasure of all - something much more special than they could have ever imagined.

The first-ever Fraggle Rock Live stage show is produced by The Jim Henson Company (Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth) with puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.