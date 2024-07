Pianist and composer Conrad Tao and tap dancer and choreographer Caleb Teicher reimagine an Aria from Bach’s Goldberg Variations, Art Tatum’s demented stride piano, Arnold Schoenberg’s ironic take on the Viennese waltz, and more, exploring the counterpoint between their perspectives. Threading it all together, a work that bridges traditions, approaches, and styles - Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.