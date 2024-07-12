Quantcast

Performing Arts Houston presents At the Illusionist's Table

Photo courtesy of Performing Arts Houston

At the Illusionist’s Table features world-renowned illusionist Scott Silven hosting evenings of fine dining and storytelling interwoven with mind-bending illusions and mystical mentalism. Candles flicker. Whiskey pours. Conversation stirs. Before the night is over, thoughts will transcend, mysteries will materialize, and dreams will be revealed.

WHEN

WHERE

Eldorado Ballroom
2310 Elgin St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://performingartshouston.org/events/at-the-illusionists-table-2024-09-03-730-pm/

TICKET INFO

$375 and up

