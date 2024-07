Anoushka Shankar brings to Houston a new band of musicians with whom she has carved out a new, multifaceted, and dynamic sound as they perform music from her three mini-albums: Chapter I: Forever, For Now, Chapter II: How Dark it Is Before Dawn, and Chapter III (Untitled) coming in March 2025, alongside thoroughly shaken-up, reinterpreted gems from her previous releases including the Grammy-nominated live album Between Us…