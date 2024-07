Aida Cuevasleads a mariachi spectacular celebrating Mexico’s bestselling artist, Juan Gabriel. Dubbed “The Queen of Ranchera Music,” Cuevas performs some of the greatest hits from Gabriel’s career, including "Te Lo Pido Por Favor," "Te Sigo Amando," "La Diferencia, "and more. With a 46-year career and 41 album releases to her credit, Cuevas continues her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms.