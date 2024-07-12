Performing Arts Houston presents Aba Diop Trio

The Aba Diop Trio (Aba Diop, Noumoucounda Cissoko, and Jason Hosier) transmits a wholly new genre of West African sabar fusion music. Featuring the propulsive rhythms of Diop’s sabar drum, the dulcet tones of Cissoko’s kora (a 21-stringed double-bridged African harp-lute), and the elastic fluidity of Hosier’s jazzy, meditative guitar riffs, this unique collaboration interweaves the griot storytelling traditions from thousands of years with Sufi mysticism and rock and jazz influences. The overall effect is a mesmerizing amalgam, tethered to an ancient impulse while offering a current - and deeply listenable - reflection of shared humanity.