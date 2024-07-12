Quantcast

Performing Arts Houston presents Aba Diop Trio

Photo courtesy of Aba Diop Trio

The Aba Diop Trio (Aba Diop, Noumoucounda Cissoko, and Jason Hosier) transmits a wholly new genre of West African sabar fusion music. Featuring the propulsive rhythms of Diop’s sabar drum, the dulcet tones of Cissoko’s kora (a 21-stringed double-bridged African harp-lute), and the elastic fluidity of Hosier’s jazzy, meditative guitar riffs, this unique collaboration interweaves the griot storytelling traditions from thousands of years with Sufi mysticism and rock and jazz influences. The overall effect is a mesmerizing amalgam, tethered to an ancient impulse while offering a current - and deeply listenable - reflection of shared humanity.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://performingartshouston.org/events/aba-diop-trio-2024-09-20-730-pm/

TICKET INFO

$29 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.