Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts presents Olga Tobreluts and Ivan Plusch: “Where Meanings Collide: A Conversation on Abstraction” opening day

Ivan Plusch, “Layout 4,” Oil and Acrylic on Canvas, 2025. As featured in the 2026 Spring Exhibition at the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts.

The Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts will feature work by two artists from across the globe: Olga Tobreluts and Ivan Plusch. “Where Meanings Collide: A Conversation on Abstraction” pairs Tobreluts and Plusch in a vivid exchange between painting and digital media.

Hovering between figuration and pure form, their works probe the border between reality and virtual experience, recognition and non-recognition. Visitors are invited to complete the conversation, finding their own meanings in images that appear, dissolve, and re-emerge before the eye.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 16.

Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts
6815 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379, USA
https://pearlmfa.org

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
