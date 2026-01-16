Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts presents Olga Tobreluts and Ivan Plusch: “Where Meanings Collide: A Conversation on Abstraction” opening day

The Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts will feature work by two artists from across the globe: Olga Tobreluts and Ivan Plusch. “Where Meanings Collide: A Conversation on Abstraction” pairs Tobreluts and Plusch in a vivid exchange between painting and digital media.

Hovering between figuration and pure form, their works probe the border between reality and virtual experience, recognition and non-recognition. Visitors are invited to complete the conversation, finding their own meanings in images that appear, dissolve, and re-emerge before the eye.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 16.