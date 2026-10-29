Patrons for Bellaire Parks presents Tents in Town

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Patrons for Bellaire Parks

Tents in Town: The Ultimate Urban Campout returns to Bellaire for its 17th year. Hosted by Patrons for Bellaire Parks, the family event features a full evening of family fun followed by a night under the stars. Activities include rock wall climbing, inflatables, gaga ball, face painting and glitter tattoos, balloon art, juggling, stargazing, glow-in-the-dark crafts, a tent-decorating contest, bedtime stories, and classic arcade games and pinball from Joystix. Dinner and breakfast are provided on-site.

Proceeds benefit Patrons for Bellaire Parks and its mission to enhance and preserve parks and trails throughout Bellaire.

Tents in Town: The Ultimate Urban Campout returns to Bellaire for its 17th year. Hosted by Patrons for Bellaire Parks, the family event features a full evening of family fun followed by a night under the stars. Activities include rock wall climbing, inflatables, gaga ball, face painting and glitter tattoos, balloon art, juggling, stargazing, glow-in-the-dark crafts, a tent-decorating contest, bedtime stories, and classic arcade games and pinball from Joystix. Dinner and breakfast are provided on-site.

Proceeds benefit Patrons for Bellaire Parks and its mission to enhance and preserve parks and trails throughout Bellaire.

WHEN

WHERE

Civic Center
7008 S Rice Ave, Bellaire, TX 77401, USA
https://www.bellaireparks.org/tentsintown

TICKET INFO

$200 for a family of 4 until October 31; $250 after.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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