Patrons for Bellaire Parks presents Tents in Town

Tents in Town: The Ultimate Urban Campout returns to Bellaire for its 17th year. Hosted by Patrons for Bellaire Parks, the family event features a full evening of family fun followed by a night under the stars. Activities include rock wall climbing, inflatables, gaga ball, face painting and glitter tattoos, balloon art, juggling, stargazing, glow-in-the-dark crafts, a tent-decorating contest, bedtime stories, and classic arcade games and pinball from Joystix. Dinner and breakfast are provided on-site.

Proceeds benefit Patrons for Bellaire Parks and its mission to enhance and preserve parks and trails throughout Bellaire.