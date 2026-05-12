Party on the Plaza: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Party on the Plaza wraps up its spring concert series with a night of powerhouse soul and country-infused storytelling featuring St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Houston-raised artist Rodell Duff.

Known for their explosive live performances and rich Southern soul sound, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have captivated audiences at major festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury while sharing stages with artists like The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, and Black Pumas.

Opening the evening, Rodell Duff brings his signature blend of country soul shaped by his Trinidadian roots and Houston upbringing, delivering heartfelt performances that have earned millions of streams across platforms.