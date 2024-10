ArtReach Market, hosted by and benefiting Outreach Center of West Houston, focuses on celebrating the beauty of community through art and entertainment. The event will feature an array of experiences to mix and mingle with neighbors, community leaders, arts patrons, and fellow artists.

There will be three art zones, a kids & crafts area, live entertainment, a photo station, food trucks, ECHO Orchestra’s garage sale, nonprofit vendors, a live muralist, and more.