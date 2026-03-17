Orange Show Center for Visionary Art presents 39th Annual Art Car Parade

For the 39th year, 250 rolling masterpieces will take over Houston’s streets as more than 300,000 fans cheer them on from the sidelines. The parade begins at Dallas and Bagby Streets on Allen Parkway, heads into Downtown, circles City Hall, and returns outbound on Allen Parkway before dispersing at Waugh Drive.

For the ultimate viewing experience, VIPit offers reserved seating, private hospitality suites, family-friendly activities, and premium parade views, with proceeds supporting year-round programming at the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art.