Open Dance Project presents Dada Gert

Open Dance Project’s Dada Gert surrounds the audience with rhythm, athleticism, and the intently focused theatricality of Open Dance Project’s multi-talented performers as they embody the raucous performance world of Valeska Gert, a renegade dance/theater/­film/cabaret artist whose punk­-like “dance satires” alternately challenged and thrilled audiences in Weimar­-era Berlin.

Audience members will walk through the Dada ­inspired set by Ryan McGettigan, while Open Dance Project dancers entice and scold through irreverent jerks and twists, contorted faces, and mimetic gestures accompanied by guitarist Hunter Perrin. Joyful, sexy, and funny in one moment and ugly, vulgar, and heartbreaking the next, the performers - each embodying the creative renegades and brilliant outcasts that peppered Valeska’s life - guide audience members through a wildly intoxicating 60 minutes, exploring the art and world of Weimar Berlin.