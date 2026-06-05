Open Dance Project presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

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Photo courtesy of Open Dance Project

Open Dance Project’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream follows Hermia as she runs away from an overbearing father into a forest filled with hapless young lovers, a feuding Fairy King and Queen, a mischievous sprite, and an uproarious band of amateur actors. The adventurous comedy filled with mishaps, misunderstandings, misdirection, and magic features aerial silks, acrobatics, and clever choreography.

Based on Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, with a whimsical score by Two Star Symphony’s Kirk Suddreath and John Duboise, spoken text and narration, fairy creations by Afsaneh Aayani and Sasha Blaschka, and guest performances by Open Dance Project’s pre-professional youth ensemble, ODP2, A Midsummer Night’s Dream offers accessible entry points for young audiences and their families to experience the magic of dance theater and celebrate creativity and imagination.

Open Dance Project’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream follows Hermia as she runs away from an overbearing father into a forest filled with hapless young lovers, a feuding Fairy King and Queen, a mischievous sprite, and an uproarious band of amateur actors. The adventurous comedy filled with mishaps, misunderstandings, misdirection, and magic features aerial silks, acrobatics, and clever choreography.

Based on Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, with a whimsical score by Two Star Symphony’s Kirk Suddreath and John Duboise, spoken text and narration, fairy creations by Afsaneh Aayani and Sasha Blaschka, and guest performances by Open Dance Project’s pre-professional youth ensemble, ODP2, A Midsummer Night’s Dream offers accessible entry points for young audiences and their families to experience the magic of dance theater and celebrate creativity and imagination.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/open-dance-project-msnd/?wcs_timestamp=1794598200

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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