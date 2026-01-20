Open Dance Project presents A Midsummer Night's Dream

Open Dance Project’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream follows Hermia as she runs away from an overbearing father into a forest filled with hapless young lovers, a feuding Fairy King and Queen, a mischievous sprite, and an uproarious band of amateur actors. The adventurous comedy, filled with mishaps, misunderstandings, misdirection, and magic, features aerial silks, acrobatics, and clever choreography that is sure to delight children and grown-ups alike.

Based on Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, with a whimsical score by Two Star Symphony’s Kirk Suddreath and John Duboise, spoken text and narration, puppets by Afsaneh Aayani, and guest performances by Open Dance Project's pre-professional youth ensemble, ODP2, A Midsummer Night’s Dream offers accessible entry points for young audiences and their families to experience the magic of dance theater and celebrate creativity and imagination.