Off The Wall Gallery presents "Recent Works: The Art of Tom Everhart" opening reception

Tom Everhart, famed for his Charles Schulz-influenced paintings, brings an exhibition of artworks to Off the Wall Gallery.
Everhart painted under the influence of and was educated by legendary "Peanuts ©" creator Charles Schulz. Schulz encouraged Everhart to carry forward creations to the fine art form - and to extraordinary results: Everhart’s "Peanuts ©" related work is on exhibition in galleries and museums around the world, including the Louvre in Paris.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through April 24.
Admission is free.