Off The Wall Gallery presents "Recent Works: The Art of Tom Everhart" opening reception

Tom Everhart, famed for his Charles Schulz-influenced paintings, brings an exhibition of artworks to Off the Wall Gallery.

Everhart painted under the influence of and was educated by legendary "Peanuts ©" creator Charles Schulz. Schulz encouraged Everhart to carry forward creations to the fine art form - and to extraordinary results: Everhart’s "Peanuts ©" related work is on exhibition in galleries and museums around the world, including the Louvre in Paris.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through April 24.