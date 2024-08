Off The Wall Gallery presents “Give Peace a Chance - The Art of John Lennon.” All artwork is on exhibition and available for purchase.

These graphic works, by one of the most important cultural figures of our time, celebrate human love and communication - two themes at the heart of Lennon's contribution to the art of the 20th century. Over the course of John Lennon's career, his work as an artist expressed the societal themes that touched his life.