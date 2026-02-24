October London, Lalah Hathaway, and Eric Benet in concert
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of October London
October London, Lalah Hathaway, and Eric Benet will co-headline this special concert. London has released five albums in his career, most recently October Nights in 2024. Hathaway has released eight albums in her career, most recently Vantablack in 2024. Benet has released 10 albums in his career, most recently It's Christmas in 2025.
October London, Lalah Hathaway, and Eric Benet will co-headline this special concert. London has released five albums in his career, most recently October Nights in 2024. Hathaway has released eight albums in her career, most recently Vantablack in 2024. Benet has released 10 albums in his career, most recently It's Christmas in 2025.