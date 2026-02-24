October London, Lalah Hathaway, and Eric Benet in concert

Photo courtesy of October London

October London, Lalah Hathaway, and Eric Benet will co-headline this special concert. London has released five albums in his career, most recently October Nights in 2024. Hathaway has released eight albums in her career, most recently Vantablack in 2024. Benet has released 10 albums in his career, most recently It's Christmas in 2025.

WHEN

WHERE

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479, USA
https://us.atgtickets.com/events/october-london/smart-financial-centre/tickets/01E221AA-7D92-408A-A4FA-67CDC7913C71?utm_source=Iterable&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=campaign_288618

TICKET INFO

$99-$341

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
