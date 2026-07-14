NobleMotion presents Chant

NobleMotion launches its 18th season with the world premiere of Chant, a futuristic ritual of sound, movement, and sensory-driven technology. Set in a speculative, disconnected future where society yearns for ancient traditions, Chant is part meditation, part kinetic protest.

The evening features an original score by composer and multimedia artist Badie Khaleghian and vocal director Kari Francis. Together, they integrate live vocal chanting performed directly by the dancers, creating an immersive, multi-sensory interplay between breath, voice, and body. The choreography investigates how sound shapes physical movement and how communal vocalization can facilitate collective bonding and healing.

