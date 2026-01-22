Nikki Glaser: The Stunning Tour

For over two decades at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Nikki Glaser has been honing her honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her daily show, The Nikki Glaser Podcast, is a daily companion podcast that is peppered with Nikki’s sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed, and laughing through life. In 2022, she headlined her first HBO comedy special, Good Clean Filth, and she was one of the headliners at The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix in 2024. Glaser also hosted the Golden Globe Awards in 2025 and 2026.