Night Court presents Dial L for Lawyer

Houston's all-attorney theatre troupe, Night Court, is back with Dial L for Lawyer, an original murder mystery musical comedy set at a River Oaks gala gone deadly wrong. Now in its 30th+ year, the troupe uses comedy, music, and dancing to raise over $1.6m for organizations that provide free legal services to those in need.

The 2026 beneficiaries include Child Advocates, Children's Assessment Center Houston, Foster Care Advocacy Center, Houston Volunteer Lawyers, Lone Star Legal Aid, and South Texas College of Law Houston Legal Clinics.