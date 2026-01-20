Nicole Longnecker Gallery presents "Hecho Para Ti" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Carlos Donjuan and Nicole Longnecker Gallery

"Hecho Para Ti," a group exhibit curated by artist and educator, Carlos Donjuan, is comprised of artists that analyze their experiences and history through visuals that investigate their Latino experiences in America. In a time of discouragement, division, and uncertainty these artists continue to resist and empower through their art.

One component of the artist’s work carries a greater emphasis on community in effort to remain a beacon of light for those that feel unheard, afraid, or lost. The works in this exhibition document and narrate the experiences of the artists through their own use of unique and intimate imagery. The paintings, sculptures and mixed media pieces created utilize a visceral fusion of concepts that combine imagery from family photos, sign painting, tattoo culture, Latino Culture, Catholicism and Pre- Colombian Art, among others.

"Hecho Para Ti” (Made for You) carries a greater purpose now more than ever as a form of inspiration for the community. Artists include Ricardo Oviedo, Joy Reyes, Arturo Donjuan, Nadia Rosales, Jesus Trujillo, Michelle Gonzales, Emily Donjuan, Francisco Marquez, and Carlos Donjuan.

"Hecho Para Ti," a group exhibit curated by artist and educator, Carlos Donjuan, is comprised of artists that analyze their experiences and history through visuals that investigate their Latino experiences in America. In a time of discouragement, division, and uncertainty these artists continue to resist and empower through their art.

One component of the artist’s work carries a greater emphasis on community in effort to remain a beacon of light for those that feel unheard, afraid, or lost. The works in this exhibition document and narrate the experiences of the artists through their own use of unique and intimate imagery. The paintings, sculptures and mixed media pieces created utilize a visceral fusion of concepts that combine imagery from family photos, sign painting, tattoo culture, Latino Culture, Catholicism and Pre- Colombian Art, among others.

"Hecho Para Ti” (Made for You) carries a greater purpose now more than ever as a form of inspiration for the community. Artists include Ricardo Oviedo, Joy Reyes, Arturo Donjuan, Nadia Rosales, Jesus Trujillo, Michelle Gonzales, Emily Donjuan, Francisco Marquez, and Carlos Donjuan.

WHEN

WHERE

Nicole Longnecker Gallery
1440 Greengrass Dr, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.longneckergallery.com/show/nicole-longnecker-gallery-hecho-para-ti-made-for-you

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.