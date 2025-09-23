Nicole Longnecker Gallery presents "Fluid Motion: The Coexistence of Order and Chaos" opening reception

"Fluid Motion: The Coexistence of Order and Chaos" explores the interplay between order and chaos through air, water, and motion. Presented concurrently at Nicole Longnecker Gallery and the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Hermann Park, the exhibition invites visitors to experience change and welcome its unpredictability - blending the experimental spirit of the 1960s Fluxus movement with the insights of modern science.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 25, 2026.