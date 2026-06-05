Neon Nostalgic: '80s Music Television in concert

Neon Nostalgic has toured across North America and around the globe, earning a reputation as one of the world’s premier nostalgia acts. They’re the only live band that syncs every moment of their performance in real time with the original music videos, transporting audiences straight back to the golden age of music television.

The band will play songs from '80s acts like The Cure, Prince, Simple Minds, Depeche Mode, Duran Duran, Bon Jovi, U2, INXS, and more. The evening will be hosted by original MTV VJs Mark Goodman and Alan Hunter, who will share inside stories and memories.