Ndi-Ichie Cultural Association presents Igbofest Houston
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Photo courtesy of NaddyFrank Photography
IgboFest Houston, hosted by Ndi Ichie Cultural Association, brings in performers from across the United States to celebrate West African culture, featuring cultural dancers embracing Igbo culture and folklore with an educational twist.
IgboFest Houston, hosted by Ndi Ichie Cultural Association, brings in performers from across the United States to celebrate West African culture, featuring cultural dancers embracing Igbo culture and folklore with an educational twist.
WHEN
WHERE
Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://ndi-ichiefoundation.org/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
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