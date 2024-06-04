National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Fashion Funds the Cure
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of NPCFPhotographers
For almost two decades, Fashion Funds the Cure has been giving children battling cancer the experience of a lifetime on the runway while raising critical funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research. This nationwide runway tour shares the story of local children battling cancer and weaves their dreams for the future into a high-fashion, upscale event.
For almost two decades, Fashion Funds the Cure has been giving children battling cancer the experience of a lifetime on the runway while raising critical funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research. This nationwide runway tour shares the story of local children battling cancer and weaves their dreams for the future into a high-fashion, upscale event.