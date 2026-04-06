Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation presents Fashion for the Cure

The Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation wiill host a night of fashion, philanthropy, and fun at the 6th Annual Fashion for the Cure. The cocktail event brings together Houston’s fashion lovers and community supporters to raise funds for breast cancer research projects in Houston.

One hundred percent of ticket and raffle sales will be donated to cancer research and a portion of Tootsies sales will be donated to NOBCF, with extended donation opportunities available throughout the weekend. There will be a runway-inspired trunk show, live DJ, signature cocktails, and light bites.