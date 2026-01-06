Musiqa and NobleMotion Dance present Free Rein

Musiqa and NobleMotion Dance, known for their innovative collaborations, present Free Rein, a fusion of music, dance, multimedia design, and cutting-edge neuro-engineering.

What happens inside the mind of an artist at the moment of creation? How does inspiration move between music, dance, visual art, and audience - live and in real time? With Free Rein, Musiqa and NobleMotion Dance invite Houstonians to witness creativity as it unfolds, making the invisible process of artistic invention observable, audible, and deeply human.

The evening features music by Anthony Brandt, Pierre Jalbert, Badie Khaleghian, and Max Vinetz; choreography by Andy and Dionne Noble; and neuroscience research by the University of Georgia’s Creativity and Imagination Lab, directed by Anna Abraham, and the University of Houston’s Nordin Lab, directed by Andrew Nordin.