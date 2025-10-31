Music Alive Ensemble presents Jordan Family of Jazz

Photo courtesy of Jordan Family

This special evening will feature the return of Stephanie and Rachel Jordan with their brother, jazz trumpeter Marlon Jordan, who will perform with Music Alive Ensemble featuring smooth jazz flautist Claudia Hayden.

WHEN

WHERE

Eldorado Ballroom
2310 Elgin St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/stephanie-rachel-marlon-jordan-with-music-alive-ensemble

TICKET INFO

$25-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
