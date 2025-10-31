Music Alive Ensemble presents Jordan Family of Jazz

This special evening will feature the return of Stephanie and Rachel Jordan with their brother, jazz trumpeter Marlon Jordan, who will perform with Music Alive Ensemble featuring smooth jazz flautist Claudia Hayden.

This special evening will feature the return of Stephanie and Rachel Jordan with their brother, jazz trumpeter Marlon Jordan, who will perform with Music Alive Ensemble featuring smooth jazz flautist Claudia Hayden.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.