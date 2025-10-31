Music Alive Ensemble presents Jordan Family of Jazz
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jordan Family
This special evening will feature the return of Stephanie and Rachel Jordan with their brother, jazz trumpeter Marlon Jordan, who will perform with Music Alive Ensemble featuring smooth jazz flautist Claudia Hayden.
This special evening will feature the return of Stephanie and Rachel Jordan with their brother, jazz trumpeter Marlon Jordan, who will perform with Music Alive Ensemble featuring smooth jazz flautist Claudia Hayden.